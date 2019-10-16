Wong takes ‘so much pride’ in what Cardinals accomplished in 2019
Video Details
Kolten Wong reflects on his 2019 season: "Obviously I found my little niche and what I can to do to add consistency to my game. Obviously my defense has always been my thing. Now I'm adding the offense to it and you're starting to see all the hard work come to the surface."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879