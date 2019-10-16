Shildt: ‘A lot of positives took place, but not enough of them’ in Game 4
Mike Shildt on the Cardinals being swept by the Nationals in the NLCS: "Their pitching was the difference in this series. ... We ran into guys with elite pitches with experience and they performed."
