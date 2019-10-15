Martínez on Cardinals facing 3-0 deficit: ‘It’s baseball — anything can happen’
Video Details
- FOX Sports Midwest
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Patrick Corbin
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Stephen Strasburg
- Washington Nationals
-
José Martínez on the Cardinals trying to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the NLCS: "Everybody's going to think of course we've got no chance, but it's baseball. Anything can happen."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879