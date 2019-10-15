Shildt: ‘We haven’t been able to play our brand of baseball’ in NLCS
Video Details
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- Marcell Ozuna
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Washington Nationals
-
Only one team in MLB history has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series, but Mike Shildt believes the Cardinals can be the second: "There is no concession speech being written. This is a team that absolutely can win four games in a row."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879