David Freese retires after 11 major league seasons
Video Details
David Freese is calling it a career, and Dan McLaughlin says he'll be a strong Cardinals Hall of Fame candidate: "If he hits the ballot, I'm going to go out on a limb and just say that David Freese is going to get an awful lot of votes, and he's going to be wearing that red jacket."
