Wainwright: ‘I wasn’t tired at all’ in eighth inning
Video Details
- Adam Wainwright
- Aníbal Sánchez
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Max Scherzer
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Washington Nationals
-
Though the Cardinals are down 2-0 in the NLCS, Adam Wainwright remains optimistic: "I've got a lot of confidence in our hitters. I think our hitters are going to do something special in Washington."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879