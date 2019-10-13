Shildt on Wainwright facing Eaton: ‘He more than deserved that opportunity’

Mike Shildt after the Cardinals' Game 2 loss to the Nationals: "Can't ignore the fact that we've been shut down pretty much for two games in a row. Won't make excuses for it. There's a lot of variables to it, but the reality is we haven't been able to get it done."

