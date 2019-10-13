Shildt on Wainwright facing Eaton: ‘He more than deserved that opportunity’
Video Details
Mike Shildt after the Cardinals' Game 2 loss to the Nationals: "Can't ignore the fact that we've been shut down pretty much for two games in a row. Won't make excuses for it. There's a lot of variables to it, but the reality is we haven't been able to get it done."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879