Carpenter on Cardinals’ offense: ‘We got to do a better job’
Video Details
Matt Carpenter after the Cardinals tally one hit in the Game 1 loss: "There's no excuse as a hitter, we got to do a better job. We got to find a way to make an adjustment."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879