Shildt: ‘There’s nothing but optimism’ after Game 1 loss
Video Details
Mike Shildt remains confident in the Cardinals' offense despite the loss: "Essentially the same lineup just scored 13 runs... I'm not going to be knee-jerk with one game when we just got through winning a series and we've got to this point with the group that we have."
