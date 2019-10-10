Shildt: ‘I loved the fact we added on’ after 10-run first inning

Video Details

Mike Shildt on Jack Flaherty starting off with a 10-run lead: "It's enough pitching in this game anyway, but he probably had to change his mindset just a hair. ... It's Game 5 and it's Jack, so he's never going to let off the gas regardless."

More Videos »