Dakota Hudson on Jack Flaherty: ‘He was just fun to watch’ in Game 5
Video Details
Dakota Hudson on Jack Flaherty: "He doesn't give in. 10 runs, zero runs -- it doesn't matter. It's a tie ballgame, always, in that guy's head. That says a lot, especially how he came out and did it today."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879