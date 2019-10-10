Goldschmidt: ‘It’s just great to celebrate’
Video Details
Cool as always, Paul Goldschmidt is enjoying the moment in the Cards' bubbly clubhouse: "It's just great to celebrate. ... You don't get the chance to go to the NLCS that often."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879