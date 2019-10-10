Carpenter: ‘Jack went out and did his thing’ in Game 5 of NLDS
Matt Carpenter after the Cardinals' NLDS victory: "I don't think anybody wants to play this team. This team has got a lot of fight and a lot of heart. ... I wouldn't bet against us."
