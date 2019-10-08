Yadi on connecting on first pitch: ‘I’ve been doing that for 16 years’
Video Details
- Atlanta Braves
- Dakota Hudson
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Marcell Ozuna
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Yadi after the Cardinals' extra-innings victory in Game 4 of the NLDS: "We have the heart, and we know that we've got the talent to come back any time that we want to. I'm glad that we did tonight."
