Brebbia on Martínez’s scoreless inning: ‘It’s always good to get some redemption’
Video Details
- Atlanta Braves
- FOX Sports Midwest
- John Brebbia
- Marcell Ozuna
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul Goldschmidt
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Marcell Ozuna on having a two-homer day in Game 4 of the NLDS, his first career postseason series: "It's the kind of moment that I've been waiting for a long time."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879