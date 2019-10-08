Matt Carpenter: ‘We never quit’ in Game 4 win over Braves
-
Matt Carpenter on Yadier Molina coming up big for the Cardinals in Game 4: “Some guys just thrive in the big moment under pressure, and Yadi’s as good as anybody I’ve ever seen at that.”
