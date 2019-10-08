Goldschmidt on Molina: ‘He’s incredible’
Video Details
- Atlanta Braves
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- Mike Foltynewicz
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul Goldschmidt
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yadier Molina
-
Paul Goldschmidt on Carlos Martínez bouncing back with a scoreless ninth inning in Game 4: "It's not easy to keep going back out there and getting outs, and he did a great job for us."
