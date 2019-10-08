Binnington on playing in his hometown: ‘It’s pretty special’
Jordan Binnington on playing in his hometown, Toronto, for the first time in his career: "It's pretty special. I got like 50 people here... The support I have is incredible. No matter what they're with me."
