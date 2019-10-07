Wainwright expects Hudson to ‘absolutely shove’ in Game 4
Adam Wainwright expects big things from Dakota Hudson in Game 4: "I think he's going to go out there and just absolutely shove and give us a chance at Game 5. That's all we can ask for. Tomorrow we come out and play a good game, then we'll see what happens in Atlanta."
