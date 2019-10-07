Wong after Game 3 loss: ‘We kind of gave a game away today’
Kolten Wong: "You look at the guys in the clubhouse — we're not bummed out, we're mad because we're not doing our jobs for Waino and we kind of gave a game away today. We're going to come back ready to go tomorrow and put our best foot forward."
