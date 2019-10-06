Shildt: Pulling Martínez in ninth would’ve been ‘a sign of panic’
Video Details
- Adam Wainwright
- Atlanta Braves
- Brian McCann
- Dansby Swanson
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Mike Soroka
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Ozzie Albies
- Ronald Acuña Jr.
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Mike Shildt on choosing to intentionally walk Brian McCann and pitch to Dansby Swanson in the ninth: "Everybody felt like that was the best matchup, including the guy on the mound."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.