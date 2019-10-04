DeJong: ‘We’re confident going home’ after Game 2 loss
Paul DeJong after the Cardinals' loss in Game 2: "We're not going to get discouraged. We're going back to St. Louis one-one so it's still our series and we feel pretty confident about that."
