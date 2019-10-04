Shildt says Mikolas was ‘better as the game went’ against Braves
Mike Shildt on Miles Mikolas: "I loved the fact that he just kept looking to get better as the game went, I loved the fact that when he got into situations he was able to bear down and make pitches. ... I don't want him to get lost in this game, because he kept it right there."
