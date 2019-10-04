Mikolas: ‘Just getting my fastball under control’ fueled turnaround after first inning

Video Details

Miles Mikolas on settling down after a shaky first inning: "Maybe my excitement got the best of me, but Mad Dog came out and talked to me, Yadi came out and talked to me a few times, told me to just go out and there and have fun. That's what I did the next four innings."

More Videos »