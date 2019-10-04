Goldschmidt: Homer against Braves was ‘about as good as I can hit a ball’
Video Details
- Atlanta Braves
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jack Flaherty
- Matt Carpenter
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Paul Goldschmidt
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
The Cardinals head into Jack Flaherty's Game 2 start with a lot of momentum after winning tonight, but Paul Goldschmidt says they won't get ahead of themselves: "We love Jack and we've got a lot of confidence, but let's not discount their team and their pitchers."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.