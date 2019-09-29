Flaherty on winning NL Central: ‘You can’t put it into words’
Jack Flaherty on pitching in a pressure-packed Game 162: "We knew what it was going to be, we knew it was a lot of emotion. We got another chance to take care of business and we were going to do it, so that's what we did."
