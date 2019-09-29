Shildt on clinching division: ‘You can’t script it much better’
Video Details
Mike Shildt: "I'll be darned the couple times I've seen teams celebrate on our field to win a championship. That didn't settle real well with me. It's nice to be able to do what we're supposed to do, and that's win here."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.