Edman: ‘I’ve just been a little bit more selective’ during strong September
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- FOX Sports Midwest
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tommy Edman
- Tommy Edman
Tommy Edman: "We're playing really good baseball right now, and we're just focused one game at a time. I think as long as we do that, we don't really have to worry about what anyone else does."
