Mikolas: Comeback win is ‘definitely a fitting way’ for Cards to clinch playoff berth
Video Details
Miles Mikolas on the Cardinals clinching a playoff berth with a comeback win: "We've been a little bit of a second-half team and had a lot of late-inning comebacks, so it's definitely a fitting way for us to find our way in."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618