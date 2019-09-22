Goldschmidt on Cardinals’ comeback win: ‘We’ll take it any way we can get it’
Video Details
- Chicago Cubs
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- Paul Goldschmidt
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Yu Darvish
-
Paul Goldschmidt on the Cardinals clinching their first playoff berth since 2015: "It's nice to be able to get in the postseason, but we need to keep going. The Brewers are right on our heels, and hopefully we can finish this last week strong."
