José Martínez on Cards’ resilience: ‘We’re not gonna give up’
Video Details
José Martínez had been hitting in the cage since the second inning while preparing for his big moment in the ninth inning: "You have to be ready." Safe to say his hard work paid off.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618