Carlos Martínez: ‘I was so focused’ in win over Cubs
Despite a rough outing last night, Carlos Martínez was ready to get back at it today: "I told this morning to the manager, 'I want to be in the game today.' He said, 'OK, I believe you,' and he throws me."
