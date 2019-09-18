Waino: Win over Nationals was ‘the kind of stuff I live for’
Adam Wainwright after the Cardinals' win over the Nationals: "Man, that's as good as it gets right there in the regular season. Competing against a future Hall of Famer and competing against a great quality team over there — as far as competing, that's every guy's dream."
