WATCH: Wieters takes Scherzer deep, Fowler robs a would-be homer
Video Details
- Asdrúbal Cabrera
- Dexter Fowler
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Matt Wieters
- Max Scherzer
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Washington Nationals
-
Matt Wieters homered off former battery mate Max Scherzer in his first action since August 31 and Dexter Fowler robbed Asdrúbal Cabrera of a potential three-run homer in the Cardinals' win over the Nationals on Wednesday.
