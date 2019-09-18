Girsch on Cards’ playoff push: ‘The good thing is that we control our destiny’
Michael Girsch on the St. Louis Cardinals' playoff push: "Every game matters the rest of the way. The good thing is that we control our destiny — we don't need anyone to do anything for us to get into the playoffs except for us to play well."
