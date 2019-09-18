Miles Mikolas: ‘My stuff felt good’ against Nationals
Miles Mikolas on his outing against the Nationals: "I felt like I had pretty good fastball command for the most part. I threw some good sliders. With the exception of maybe one curveball, I felt like my curveball was pretty good."
