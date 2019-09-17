Shildt on Ozuna’s clutch performance: ‘He’s a winning player’
Video Details
Mike Shildt on Marcell Ozuna: "He's sincere about being a complete player... He's a winning player and he's done a nice job for us in a lot of areas. He proved it tonight."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618