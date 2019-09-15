Junior Fernández: ‘Didn’t execute a pitch’ on Braun’s grand slam
Video Details
Junior Fernández after allowing a go-ahead grand slam to Ryan Braun with two outs, a lead and a 3-2 count in the ninth inning: "They called my name and said get ready for Braun... I didn't execute a pitch down, and he won the battle."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618