Bader looks ahead after ‘tough’ Cardinals loss
Harrison Bader looks ahead after the St. Louis Cardinals' series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers: "It's tough, but spending any time thinking about it at this point is going to take away from what we got... As long we continue to take care of business on both sides of the ball, we'll be just fine."
