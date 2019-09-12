WATCH: Ravelo hits the longest homer by a Cardinal in the Statcast era
Video Details
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports Midwest
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL West
- Rangel Ravelo
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tim Melville
-
After nearly being hit in the face with the previous pitch, Rangel Ravelo made Rockies starter Tim Melville pay with a 487-foot blast, the longest by a Cardinals player since Statcast began tracking home runs in 2015.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618