Fowler on Cards’ five-homer day: ‘The boys showed up today’
Dexter Fowler on the Cardinals hitting five homers today after hitting none in the first two games of the series at Coors Field: "We were like, 'We can't leave out of here with no homers.' The boys showed up today."
