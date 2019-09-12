Hudson on homer to Desmond: ‘You got to tip your cap to him’
Dakota Hudson on allowing the go-ahead homer in the sixth inning: "(Ian) Desmond took a good swing on me... You got to tip your cap to him. That's his hot zone and he didn't miss his pitch."
