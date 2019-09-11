Kolten Wong: ‘We weren’t on our game’ in 2-1 loss to Rockies
Video Details
Kolten Wong after the Cardinals' loss to the Rockies: "To lose 2-1, it's definitely tough to swallow, because we know runs come in bunches at this park."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618