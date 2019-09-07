Look back on the memorable moments in Chris Duncan’s career
Video Details
Brad Thompson: "We don't win a World Series if it's not for everything Chris Duncan did." Take a look back on some of the memorable moments in Dunc's career. He'll certainly be missed.
