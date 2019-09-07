Miller: ‘It stinks’ to take loss against Pirates
Andrew Miller: "You get pretty excited to finish the job, but I wasn't able to do it tonight. It stinks. These are all so important — I felt like we had that one and I had my chance to kind of stall that inning. Couldn't get it done."
