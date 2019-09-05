Mozeliak: Shildt has ‘really hit a home run’ this season
John Mozeliak has high praise for Mike Shildt's performance this season: "The best compliment I can give to Shildty and his staff is their preparation. ... From a strategic standpoint, from a process standpoint, he's really hit a home run."
