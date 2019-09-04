Martínez says he wants to return to rotation in the future
Video Details
Carlos Martínez has been successful closing games out this season but says he would like to return to the rotation in the future: "I want to go back to starting. I feel better when I throw a lot of innings... I'll feel great to be a starter again."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618