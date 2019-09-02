Shildt: ‘It was huge’ to get length from starters in doubleheaders
Video Details
Shildt was glad the Cardinals got some length from their starters in this weekend's back-to-back doubleheaders: "We've got a quicker turnaround tomorrow too, so our starters being able to go deeper into games was really critical this whole four-game series."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618