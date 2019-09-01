Bader on Carpenter’s walk-off: ‘Huge hit for him, bigger for the team’
Video Details
Harrison Bader came up with the game-tying hit in the ninth-inning to set up Matt Carpenter's heroics: "Everyone is behind him... That was a huge hit for him, and even bigger for the team."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618