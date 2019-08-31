Hudson, Wong and Fowler react after Cardinals’ win over Reds
Video Details
Fowler on the impact he and Wong are making at the top of the lineup: "There's guys out there, Ozo and Goldy, who that's their job to drive in runs. We're just trying to get them in the right place."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618